Get ready for the "Frye"-WCA Fest honoring one of its own

The YWCA ends it's "Preserve The Legacy" campaign with a festival honoring Shirley Frye.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Shirley Frye YWCA is wrapping up their "Preserve The Legacy" campaign. The campaign is a fundraiser to keep the "Y" in operation and this year they are ending it with a bang.

"We are holding the FrYe WCA Fest on the 11th in honor of our own Shirly Frye, the namesake of our facility," said Interim CEO Dr. Pamela Palmer, "Shirley's contributions are too many to name but we all know what an advocate she has been for our local YWCA as well as on a national scale."

Frye's contributions were not only from a promotional position but from a racial equality position as well.

"She was key in the desegregation of the YWCA and not a lot of people remember that part. She's a treasure and that's why her name is on the building," continued Palmer.