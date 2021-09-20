Getting your house ready to sell

Allen Tate's Amy Clark tells us how to get the most bang for your buck when selling a home in this climate.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Getting your home ready to sell is one of the most important things you can do when it comes to money. The real estate climate in our area at the present is one of the best we've seen in a long time. Bidding wars, like California, are now a thing in central North Carolina.

Amy Clark is a realtor in the Triad with Allen Tate. She says staging the inside is so important.

"Decluttering is the thing to do. And start with your closet. Get everything organized and put in its place. You'd be surprised how much of an impact that can have on the price of your house. And you may have to paint a few rooms if they have super-bright and bold colors. Stay with the off whites and greys if you can," said Clark.

And of course there's curb appeal.