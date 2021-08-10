Ghost tour brings some of Davidson's most chilling, haunted tales to life

Andrew Knorpp started Ghosts of Davidson when he was 15, sharing spooky stories from one of North Carolina's most historic small towns.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Halloween is still a few weeks away but you don't have to wait until Oct. 31 to get into the spooky spirit.

Instead, you just need to make a trip to Davidson in northern Mecklenburg County, where one teen takes guests to some of the creepiest and most haunted areas in the historic small town.

"A lot of people don't actually know how old the town is and they don't know about the little small stories about murder, disappearances, and how even in a small town like this, crazy things can happen around the corner," Andrew Knorpp said.

The teen was inspired to tell Davidson's creepy tales after going on a ghost tour in Williamsburg, Virginia. He launched his ghost walk when he was just 15. The 90-minute tours will take guests around Davidson, telling its history, its legends, and of course, the ghosts.

"I put in the research and I found all these stories," Knorpp said. "I talked to a ton of locals and there was enough stuff there that I decided I should share it with the world and I started the ghost walk."

Knorpp said there's a particular story about The Copeland House that has always captivated him. Occasionally, legend has it someone — or something — will show up in the upstairs window of the 1850s home.

"A couple of times I have actually seen something up there for a moment," Knorpp said. "I was even able to catch a picture of it."

He's also seen what appeared to be the silhouette of a man on some railroad tracks. But it's the eerie feeling of the unknown that drives Knorpp's interest.

"Normally I keep my cool but every now and then something does happen that's so bad my heart begins to beat fast and it's hard to finish the tour," Knorpp said.

