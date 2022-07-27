Giving back through sports

Beyond Sports NC has a program that is helping Guilford County Title 1 schools through athletics.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Studies show that kids who are engaged in sports activities, typically stay more engaged in academics. Meanwhile, the American Academy of Pediatrics reports that there is real value in playtime for children. Unfortunately, not all schools are able to provide the kinds of equipment and facilities that will accommodate sports activities, even during recess.

That's why Beyond Sports NC is leading the way to raise money and equipment that will help Guilford County's Title 1 schools provide structured sports activities during the school day.

"We're making up recess bags that teachers and coaches at Title I schools can use year-round to keep our kids fit and fulfilled," said Mike Kennedy, Co-Founder of Beyond Sports NC. "By giving a teacher a recess bag, it helps to break down economic barriers and allows students to play a variety of games and activities that will keep them engaged and motivated."

Beyond Sports, NC is looking to donate 100 recess bags to 20 Title I elementary schools in Guilford County. The cost to assemble and provide each bag is $100, which includes:

One football ($15) one outdoor basketball ($15) one soccer ball ($15) one playground ball ($10) bases ($10), cones ($10), a ball pump ($10) the mesh bag ($15), and Laminated recess game cards.