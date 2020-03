GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eric Chilton posted a video "ask" to everyone last night searching for some "good news" out there. He got so many great examples he decided to put them in what he calls his "good news report".

Here are a few of the many comments he received in the past day. Also look for some of these to be aired on future Four 2 Five broadcasts. And by the way, keep the good news coming. We could all use it these days.