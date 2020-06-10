How Goodwill Industries is helping Triad veterans get jobs

New program trains veterans for everything from operating forklifts to getting a commercial drivers license.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina is known for helping others. And that reputation continues with a special round of free skills training classes for veterans and their eligible household members. These include short-term classes in forklift training and truck driving.

“Classes that we had scheduled and funded for spring and summer of this year were cancelled or had reduced capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jaymie Eichorn, Goodwill vice president of marketing and communications. “As a result, we have more funding left over than we normally would by this time of year, which must be used for these classes before the end of the year.”

Financial assistance is available for veterans, caregivers of veterans living in the same household, or an adult child or dependent of a veteran. The veterans must be enrolled in Goodwill’s Veteran Services Program to get the classes.

Forklift training begins on Oct. 12 (daytime classes) and Oct. 20 (evening classes) at Goodwill’s Workforce Development Center (2701 University Parkway, Winston-Salem). Truck driving training is ongoing in four-week increments. Online training courses offered through the ed2go platform are also free to veterans.