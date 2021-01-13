How Goodwill could help you with homemade meals

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With COVID-19 numbers on the rise, dramatically in some areas, more and more people are opting to cook at home more than the past.

"We are seeing high numbers of people looking for those great deals on pots and pans as well as cutlery and specialty cooking items," said Sara Butler of Goodwill Industries, "And you may think that everything would be picked over but it's just the opposite. People are also buying more cookware at regular stores and bringing us their older items so our amount of cookware is increasing as well."