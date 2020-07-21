Save incredible amounts of money on your beach prep

Goodwill says "thrifting" for your trip makes the ol wallet happy.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When I spoke with Sara Butner of Goodwill I had never heard of the term "thrifting" but she set me straight right away.

"Thrifting is when you shop at thrift stores to save a buck and that's what we specialize in here at Goodwill." said Butner.

"Most people wouldn't think of this but we have plenty of supplies for your beach trip that can save you incredible amounts of money. Everything from children's' beach toys like shovels and pails, to beach towels and water bottles." Butner added.