LEXINGTON, N.C. — Brent and Ashley Moore had a dream. A dream to open a brewery in an historic old building and bring something positive to their town. After months of planning and scheduling they came up with "Goose and The Monkey Brewery".

Yes, you heard correctly. And after you watch the story you will see just how the name came about. Hint: Think about childhood nursery rhymes.

The brewery is located at 401 South Railroad Street in Lexington and their grand opening is next Sat February 29th from noon until 9pm.