'I have to give it 110% every day' | Gov. Cooper meets Salisbury teacher who used TikTok to keep students engaged during remote learning

North Carolina Governor Cooper went to Salisbury to highlight the innovative teaching methods a 6th-grade teacher is making using social media.

SALISBURY, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper came to Knox Middle School in Salisbury Thursday morning to see how their summer school program is progressing and to meet 6th-grade teacher Felecia Young.

Cooper highlighted Young's efforts on the social media site TikTok during his State of the State address to the General Assembly. Now, meeting her in person, Cooper thanked her for her efforts and told WCNC it's that kind of creative thinking and commitment that will help students get back what coronavirus took away.

"She reminds me of my mother, who was a school teacher as well," Cooper said.

During remote learning, Young posted interesting math problems on TikTok for her students to solve. The short videos were designed to be fun but challenging.

Young said she is determined to help her kids achieve their full potential.

"They are not just my students; they are babies as well and I went into teaching for the purpose of making a difference and I have to give it 110% every day," Young said.

Some of her students said they appreciate all she does to help them learn.

"Yeah, she's a great one," student Logan Benyon said. "And I learn it quickly."

Cooper praised the innovative efforts and called on the legislature to increase pay for Teachers, and other Staff members. The Governor told WCNC he was impressed with Knox Middle.

"The summer school program that's going on today, hopefully can help kids catch up and what I've seen today makes me think this can do some real good," Cooper said.