GREENSBORO, N.C. — They are some of the best restaurants in the city of Greensboro and for this Mother's Day they've created a once-in-a-lifetime deal. Lucky 32 is known for an upscale southern cuisine while it's cousin Printworks Bistro's menu has more of an international flair. Meanwhile Green Valley Grill is the king of comfort foods. Bits and pieces of their menus have come together for a Mother's Day take out dream.

The best of 3 worlds!

Audrey Wheeler at Green Valley Grill says it is the best of the best.

"We listened to our customers and hand picked items from all three. Some people swear by the Salmon while others love a great salad or red meat. The menu for this special is diverse but will satisfy anyone." said Wheeler.

The method is simple. Order online and choose a pick up ti,me. The staff will be there ready to roll when you pull up.

Also, if Mother's Day isn't on your list Green Valley Grill begins curbside pick-up lunch and dinner deals on Monday. The menus are online at their website.

