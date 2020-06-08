Getting your kids off screens and into summer exploration

The Greensboro Children's Museum has a "Summer Explorer Kit" that might be the answer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many parents long for the days when they could get their kids into summer camps that would get them off screens and into something educational and creative. The Greensboro Children's Museum has an answer.

"Our summer explorer kits have summer camp themes and each week a new kit is available with all the materials and instructions you need for a week of activities that are fun, educational, and hands-on," said marketing director Ilyasah Shabazz, "Your camper will work at their own pace or along with us to discover everything from cooking to coding with daily, hands-on activities".

The kits have easy-to-follow instructions and videos for the kids. They also offer optional live activities, tutorials, and Q&A sessions all following the themes of each week. Kits will be available for contact-less pick-up at the museum on the Sunday prior to your camp week.