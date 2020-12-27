Greensboro business' 12 days of Meals turns into 25 days and counting

It started out as feeding the homeless for 12 days in December. DGI and local restaurants got together and decided to return the love.

An outpouring of donations turned the initiative into 26 days, and 6,000 meals made for the homeless by Greensboro restaurants.



All picked up and delivered to the Greensboro Urban Ministry.

“A lot of people have lost their jobs and they're really not able to provide all three meals for their kids,” said Darrell Campbell with the Greensboro Urban Ministry.



A pipe burst so the ministry hasn't been able to provide hot meals to those in need.



So Downtown Greensboro Incorporated stepped up.

“We had our original goal of 12 days of meals, 250 meals would cost about 36,000,” said DGI President Zack Matheny. “Today we have raised almost $52,000.”



A Gofundme has allowed local businesses to feed an additional 3,000 families and extend the campaign an extra two weeks.

Blue Denim restaurant owner Jody Morphis had made meals for families three different times, thanks to donations.

"It was a really good feeling," morphis said. "It was me and my wife and son who did the meals so it was nice to show our son that you can give back and when you give back things come back to you."'

And in this instance karma is proven to be true.

Participating businesses get 20% gratuity.

It's a holiday blessing for Morphis, since take out has been his only means of income since March.

"Its helping keep the lights on ya know. Anything helps right now," Morphis said. "Our goal right now is to have the lights on when we're able to have folks inside."

It's truly a win win for everyone involved.