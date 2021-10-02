A virtual tour through our past

The Greensboro History Museum is using incredible technology to allow you in to one of it's most important exhibits.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've all seen how museums have had to change the way they do things in order to educate all of us. Well, The Greensboro History Museum may have found the best way.

"We decided to hire a company out of the Northeast to come down and video and take pictures of our 'Pieces Of Now' exhibit. And they really hit a home run," said Director Carol Hart, "It is truly as close as you can get to see this museum in person."

The virtual interface has sections that you can click on a dot and it will show you a nearly fullscreen image of the exhibit and even play a video or two.