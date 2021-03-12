Greensboro law firm partners with US Marines to kick-off annual toy drive

Ward Black Law has teamed up with the U.S. Marines to get toys for needy families.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been 14 years since their first toy drive but the people at Ward Black Law look forward to this every year.

"It's huge for us," said Janet Ward of Ward Black Law, "And every year it just gets bigger and bigger. We raised 24,000 toys last go around and are shooting for 30,000 this year."

The event was born out of respect for members of the military.

"We have always felt we had a debt of gratitude to the military," Black said. "So, early on we asked the Marines if they would come out here on our kickoff day to greet people in uniform as they drop off toys. And once we collect all the toys they go to the Marines for distribution."