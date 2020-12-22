'We are showing God's love' | Greensboro organization working to stamp out hunger

The Greensboro Chapter of Las Amigas, Inc. has been giving back for more than 50 years. For their latest project, they're giving out free, warm meals.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro organization is working to stamp out hunger one warm meal at a time.

The Greensboro Chapter of Las Amigas, Inc, a women's civic organization, has given back to the community since it was formed back in 1957.

For their latest service project, they hand out meals to folks at the Ray Warren and Lakespring communities every other weekend.

"We found that in this particular season it seems to be food that's the biggest need. So we chose to meet the needs of the people in the community," Chapter president Agnes Grimes said.

Volunteers create an assembly line to package the meal with a drink and dessert and then they go door-to-door to deliver them.

"Because like in this community some of them are a little bit older and it's more challenging for them to come out," Grimes said as she assembled a meal at the Lakespring community.

Las Amigas works with local caterers for the project so they are able to help in more ways than one.

"It allows us to spend our money in our community which helps another business stay open and survive during this pandemic because a lot of caterers have suffered during the pandemic," Grimes said

In addition to food, volunteers also give out "treasure bags" which include blankets, masks, hand sanitizer, socks, and snacks inside. The organization has just seven members, but Grimes says the size of the group doesn't determine the size of impact.

"It doesn't matter how big or how small you are. It doesn't matter how much money or whatever material things you have. You can find some nuggets to drop to be a blessing to other people and that's what we do. We are showing God's love," Grimes said.

The organization received enough grant money to keep the project going through February.