Greensboro Science Center starts afternoon learning opportunity to get kids away from screens

The Greensboro Science Center's Afternoon Learning Adventures program is underway for kids to take a break from online learning and get more hands-on experience.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a lot going on at the Greensboro Science Center. They reopened in June after being closed for more than 90 days.The center is welcoming guests, hosting camps and just opened their newest attraction – a carousel. Now they want to help families enrich online classes with Afternoon Learning Adventures.

"This is what we are going to do!" Courtney Bass exclaimed as she pulled a box turtle out of a container over Zoom. "Live animals, they'll meet our animal ambassadors both in the classroom and out live in the zoo, too. So a little bit of both."

The Greensboro Science Center had to make serious adjustments to make their hands-on approach to science safe during a pandemic.

"We're so used to cleaning everything I don't know what we're going to do when we're not cleaning something," Martha Register added.

Now they're hoping to create a safe environment for kids to go beyond remote learning with a new offering.

"We're trying something to help support families and schools and students who are learning right now who are really busy with virtual school," Register said. "But we want to offer them a structured atmosphere for learning here at the science center."

Afternoon Learning Adventures started Monday for kids six to nine years old. Parents can enroll their children for week-long camps that let them take a break from working on a computer while also learning.

"It's important for me to take a break from my screen throughout the day – I mean, I get out and take a walk around the zoo," Bass said. "So I think we're going to really enjoy this. I think it's really good for their sense of well-being to get away from the screen. So that's what we're going to be spending a lot of time outside."

With precautions in place, like masks and limited capacity, they hope to repeat the success they've had this summer.

"We are doing a lot of what worked well for us during the summer because we ran a full summer camp with no COVID cases and that included meeting parents at their cars, taking temperatures, doing wellness checks, sanitizing before they even come in and doing social distancing," Register said. "So kids are becoming really good at that and really becoming good partners at keeping everyone safe."

