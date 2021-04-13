Greensboro's historic Magnolia House comes full circle

Renovations will restore the event venue to a downtown inn.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the mid 20th century The Historic Magnolia House used to be one of the premier hotels or inns for blacks in the south.

Look through its guest list and you'll find names like James Brown, Ike and Tina Turner, Ray Charles and even Jackie Robinson.

Recently the house is more of a restaurant or event venue but get ready for things to go full circle.

"We are planning renovations that will return this landmark to its beginnings," said Magnolia House curator Melissa Knapp, "We want to restore this home to its original beauty and share its beauty with all who want to stay here."

A jazz-centered fundraiser is planned in May to help raise money for the renovation.

"We want everyone to join us Saturday, May 15, for a drop-in, walk-through event from 11-4. At the event, we'll be sharing an exclusive preview of our exciting vision for the home’s common areas and its original four bedrooms, as conceived by a local design firm," said Knapp.