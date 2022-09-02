Guilford County EMT saves three people who flatlined in one week

The story of Guilford County EMT Chelsea Dye and her team

GREENSBORO, N.C. — She's only been an EMT for four years but Chelsea Dye has set the bar for other EMTs.

Recently, Chelsea and her EMT partner Tena Maher were starting an average week, not knowing that in the upcoming days they would be responsible for a third of all lives saved that week in Guilford County.

"This just doesn't happen," said EMT Chelsea Dye. "We were just doing our jobs, but we feel as though we must've been meant to be there because we bought those three people more time with their loved ones."

In that week, the three lives saved accounted for 33% of the nine lives saved countywide. Officials say those numbers are unheard of for one EMT team in one week. Those three lives Dye helped save had flatlined before she helped - quite literally - bring them back to life.

"We are so proud of that work," continued Dye. "It is an amazing experience to bring someone back after their heart stops. It's the most satisfying feeling in the world."

Dye and her team sometimes work about 10 calls in a 12-hour shift. It is not for the faint of heart, but it's definitely a job that is incredibly rewarding.

"It doesn't always have a happy ending but for that week, even though we were hit pretty hard, we felt good about our work, for sure," said Dye.

If that wasn't enough, Dye also helps with animal rescues - doing everything from relocating dogs to rescue shelters all over the state to rehabilitating cats.