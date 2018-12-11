OROVILLE, Calif. — Guy Fieri is no stranger to the Northern California area. So it's not shocking that the celebrity chef made a surprise visit Sunday to Butte College to help serve dinner to some of the first responders of the Camp Fire.

RELATED | What we know about California wildfires: 31 deaths, more than 6,700 structures destroyed

According to the Auburn Police Department, Fieri cooked up a pulled pork dinner for everyone at the law enforcement staging area in Oroville.

Guy Fieri made a surprise visit to serve dinner to everyone at the law enforcement staging area at Butte College. Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits. #ButteSheriff #CampFire pic.twitter.com/ZnhNxOa81n — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 12, 2018

In July, Fieri made a surprise visit to Redding to help cook meals for evacuees of the Carr Fire, which burned nearly 230,000 acres in Shasta and Trinity counties.

Fieri also helped feed thousands in 2017 after the Tubbs Fire, one of the most destructive fires in the state's history, ripped through his community in the City of Santa Rosa.

Hooks, Kristopher

Fieri told KQED in 2017 that he doesn't do this to "promote anything. I'm just here cooking. This is feeding people. People need help, and I'm here to help. That's it."

RELATED | Why Is It Called The Camp Fire? Here's How Wildfires Actually Get Their Names

In a tweet, the Butte County Sheriff's Office thanked Fieri for "filling our bellies and lifting our spirits."

Big thanks to our team at @camp_chef The gear is awesome help cookin for folks at the #CampFire pic.twitter.com/EFJ3l6S1V4 — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) November 11, 2018

The Camp Fire continues to burn in Butte County, torching 110,000 acres and killing at least 29 people.

© 2018 KXTV