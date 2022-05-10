Halloween decorations on a budget

Goodwill Industries says you can save more than 60% by using a little creativity and shopping at thrift stores.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When shopping for Halloween one of the biggest complaints is the cost of costumes but did you know that decorations are a very close second when it comes to expense?

Goodwill Industries has the solution.

"People are very concerned about costs this year due to inflation and other factors so saving money is top of mind," said Goodwill's Sara Butner, "If you were to go to a craft store you can literally spend hundreds putting these decorations together but we have things like children's toys and ribbons and wreaths that chop your costs by as much as two-thirds in some cases," continued Butner, "In fact, we used those items along with some baby doll heads and a little paint to make a scary decoration for around $15."

Butner says it takes a little imagination and creativity but your wallet will thank you in the long run.

"And don't forget about costumes as well. We are a perfect place to shop for deals on clothing to make that costume pop," said Butner, "Especially if your costume is based on a certain time period you can usually find something from that era at our regional stores."