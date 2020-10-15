"Park In The Dark" shows another side to wildlife

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Park Ranger Heidi Dull says this event is perfect for the month of October. Of course, there has to be a little spookiness involved. That's why you may see the rangers and staff out at the Haw River State Park at night these days.
"Park In The Dark is a family-oriented event where we explore the nocturnal nature that is all around us while we sleep," said Dull "We are excited to explore everything from bugs to bats at this event."
Although they have had events studying bats before the entire event in the dark is fairly new.
"We love to try something different and this event is definitely that. Everyone will need to be equipped with flashlights and a good attitude for learning. Of course, everyone will be social distancing and since it is outside it is inherently safe," said Dull.
If you are interested in the "Park In The Dark" just head to The Haw River State Park website.