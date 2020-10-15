"Park In The Dark" shows another side to wildlife

Haw River State Park has an event that's perfect for Halloween.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Park Ranger Heidi Dull says this event is perfect for the month of October. Of course, there has to be a little spookiness involved. That's why you may see the rangers and staff out at the Haw River State Park at night these days.

"Park In The Dark is a family-oriented event where we explore the nocturnal nature that is all around us while we sleep," said Dull "We are excited to explore everything from bugs to bats at this event."

Although they have had events studying bats before the entire event in the dark is fairly new.