Helping bridge the gaps in our Title 1 schools

"Beyond Sports" is an organization focused on helping Title 1 schools get the equipment and the resources they need to have quality sports programs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Athletics and physical activity are important components of a child’s education and development, and yet, today those elements are often hindered by lack of funding and economic disparities typically seen in Title 1 schools.

But thanks to Mike Kennedy and Micheala Armidon that may be changing.

Beyond Sports NC is stepping up to provide much-needed sports clinics and equipment to schools throughout Guilford County.

“A lot of Title 1 schools just don’t have the financial resources to provide their students with a full complement of sports equipment, and that can have a negative impact on academic performance,” said Micheala Amidon, co-founder of Beyond Sports NC. “Students who play on high school teams graduate at a higher rate, perform better on tests, get higher grades, and are more likely to want to go to college.”

Last fall, for example, the company ran weekly sports clinics at three different elementary schools, and this year the program is expanding to three more elementary and middle schools.

“Our clinics at the elementary schools introduce students to a new sport every two weeks. Last fall we introduced kids to basketball, football, soccer, and wrestling, and at the end of the season, we gave a recess bag to each class. Each bag contains a football, soccer ball, dodge ball, basketball, and a ball pump. We also delivered recess bags to ten different Title 1 elementary schools just in time for Christmas,” said Amidon.

Beyond Sports NC also supports area schools by improving facilities. “We’re building new benches for the locker rooms at Swann Middle school, also a new scorer’s table for the gym. Later we hope to help design and fund renovations to outdoor facilities, such as putting up new soccer goals,” said Amidon