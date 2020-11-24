Helping give hundreds of kids a Christmas during a pandemic

Give A Kid A Christmas has been helping Surry County families for nearly thirty years and they aren't letting the pandemic stop them from delivering miracles.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — For nearly 30 years now Christmas miracles have been happening in Surry County thanks to a program called Give a Kid A Christmas and a partnership between the school system and sheriff's office. Each year volunteers and donors make it possible for hundreds of kids wake up on Christmas morning with gifts under the tree.

Former Sheriff Graham Atkinson started the program while he was a DARE officer in 1990 - after he met a child who had to wear the same clothes to school for up to two years. He asked for donations to buy him a few things that year - but thought, if he can help one kid in one school, the community could help hundreds of kids across the county. Now, nearly 700 kids will get Christmas this year.

"Just to be a part of watching this happen, miracle after Christmas miracle after Christmas miracle every year and that's what we're looking for this year," Atkinson said. "Because the position we find ourselves in, trying to raise money during a pandemic, events that we usually depend on are not able to happen and now we're working on trying to create a way to make sure these kids all have Christmas."

To make that happen they are hosting their first ever telethon that will premiere live online this Monday at 7 p.m. and will feature Christmas music, cooking demonstrations and local acts performing to raise money for the program. Then, on December 10th, 200 volunteers will shop for the items on each kid's Christmas list. While they usually shop during the day this year will be a bit different.

"This year is going to be totally different," board member Kristie Brady, said. "Manager Steve Marshall at the Mount airy Walmart has agreed to let us come in overnight while the store is closed and we're going to have but we're having a midnight shopping spree."

Each kid gets $125 dollars worth of gifts and with 670 kids already signed up -- that leaves a lot of fundraising to do. In addition to shopping for Christmas, the program also boxes up food for 250 families in Surry County.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

First, they need 200 volunteers to shop for gifts. They'll start shopping just before midnight on December 10th. You can sign up here.