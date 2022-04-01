Helping grieving families with a labor of love

Shane Woodall makes ornate handmade wooden flags bearing the name of a fallen officer or soldier to help their families grieve.

MAYODAN, N.C. — Most of you may know Shane Woodall SRO in Rockingham County but others know him a little more deeply.

Using a love of woodworking that he developed as a little kid with his grandfather, he is making the lives of grieving families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

"When I was like 6 or 7 years old I used to hang out with my pops while he worked in his woodshop," said Woodall, "He even made me a smaller hammer to use as I learned the art. He passed away when I was 16 but I always carried his love of woodworking and when I saw this wooden flag I thought this is the way I can give back."

Shane began making these flags engraved with the name of the first responder or soldier who passed away. He would then give them to the families. No strings attached.