Helping people navigate healthcare enrollment

An event this weekend can help you understand the options and make the best choices as open enrollment takes place.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Community Partner Coalition's Winterfest Resource Fair is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.

There will be cookies with Santa, community resource information, giveaways and raffles, free coats, socks, and other winter essentials while supplies last, at-home COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 and flu vaccines, children's activities and information about health insurance, specifically the Health Insurance Marketplace at HealthCare.gov.