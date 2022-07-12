Helping people navigate healthcare enrollment

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Community Partner Coalition's Winterfest Resource Fair is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.
There will be cookies with Santa, community resource information, giveaways and raffles, free coats, socks, and other winter essentials while supplies last, at-home COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 and flu vaccines, children's activities and information about health insurance, specifically the Health Insurance Marketplace at HealthCare.gov.
Representatives from the NC Navigator Consortium will be on-site to explain health coverage options, how to apply and how to choose a plan. Walk-ins are available, but appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment, visit ncnavigator.net.