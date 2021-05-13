Helping the fight against diabetes through a huge gala

The Junior Diabetes Research Foundation is holding their annual gala in a hybrid live and virtual event this weekend.

The Junior Diabetes Research Foundation or JDRF works tirelessly to help fund research and raise awareness about the disease. And this weekend is one of their biggest events and you are invited.

"JDRF will honor community leaders Susan and Martin Gilmore at its 21st annual Hope Gala, which will take place virtually on Saturday, May 15," said marketing director Elanor Schaffner-Mosh, "

"Although this year’s event will be live-streamed, the Hope Gala typically attracts 1,000 guests and alternates between Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The largest annual charity event of its kind in the Triad, the Hope Gala has raised at least $1 million to fund type 1 diabetes (T1D) research in nine of the last 10 years, raising approximately $18.8 million in its first 20 years."

Since there is not an in-person element this year it broadens the reach of the popular event.

"Because this is a virtual event, there are no tickets to buy, no need for an evening gown or a tux, and no babysitter to line up. We’ll be together in spirit, so everyone may participate via their phone, computer, or TV—no matter where they live," said Schaffner-Mosh.