A volunteer program that helps shelter dogs get a well deserved break

Hikes With Hounds is a program that gets these animals a break from their cages.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've all felt trapped in our homes over the past several months with Covid-19 but imagine what the shelter dogs must feel like. At least we know that eventually we can get out more.

Well, Graham Recreation & Parks, Burlington Recreation & Parks, and Burlington Animal Services have a great program called Hikes with Hounds.

It allows these animals to get out of the cages and head for one of the many hiking trails and parks in Alamance County.

You can volunteer for this program! This volunteer opportunity will offer an enrichment activity by getting the dogs away for a couple of hours to enjoy nature, socializing, and exercise.

Hikes with Hounds will be offered one Friday each month at a hiking trail location at a Burlington or Graham park, or along the Haw River Trail.

Volunteers must meet certain requirements including:

• Must be 18 years of age or older

• Must be able to hike up to 4 miles at a moderate pace or on an uneven terrain

• Must attend volunteer orientation training before becoming a trail dog walker

• Registration form with waiver and copy of ID must be submitted in advance