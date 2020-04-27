GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you don't know about Hirsch Wellness, you should. This is a non-profit that uses self-expression and group activities to reach beyond normal therapy methods to provide a more fulfilling life for cancer patients. The founder, Louise Grape says they have a non-clinical approach to wellness during and after cancer that is designed to help each person regain confidence — both emotionally and physically.

During these tough financial times they are looking to the upcoming months and events and fundraisers to keep things running. Their services are offered at no cost to their patients.

Eric Chilton had a chance to sit down with them and discuss their future plans.