Horse rescue group gets a surprise with latest rescue

H.E.R.O. volunteers say they love saving these beautiful animals but this last one had a secret.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The volunteers at H.E.R.O. (Horse Education and Rescue Organization) are always looking to take in another animal that needs help. But this last one came with a secret. A volunteer named Kelly says that they give the animals a check up when they arrive and in this case they even did an ultrasound to see if the horse was pregnant. It was negative. But you know what happens next. Yup, she gave birth!

The little guy entered into the world with no problem...but one. He didn't have a name. That's where you come in. The group wants the public to pick a name while at the same time helping them with medical costs brought about by the surprise birth.