Christine Bivins says her father, Preacher Bob Brooks, lived way past 100!

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — You may remember the story we brought you this past Independence Day about the Brooks family legacy in Warner Robins.

Last July we spoke to 99-year-old Christine Bivins, the oldest surviving member of a family who goes back 150 years in Houston county.

Well, over the weekend on January 22, Bivins celebrated her 100th birthday with a drive-by party in her honor.

Warner Robins police and fire crews led the parade, followed by dozens of family and friends.

The family gave out cupcakes to the guests and sang songs with the matriarch of their family, grateful to celebrate a century of living.

"You got to tell the Lord to keep your name on the roll books. Keep on living. Tell Him you want to live a long time, I did... I prayed that I wanted to live and God gave me a long life," Bivins said.