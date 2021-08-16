How a "sour tooth" led one man to open a successful business.

It started as a hobby but now Ren Southerland's company "Poppy's Pickles" is sweeping the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When Ren Southerland started making homemade pickles he never thought it would grown into what it is today.

"Friends and neighbors started asking for more and more of my pickles and one day one of them asked me why I wasn't selling them," said Southerland, "So, it wasn't long after that I began looking for ways to sell them and it just took off."

Southerland now pickles hundreds of veggies at a time. Everything from a variety of pickles to more unusual things like pickled watermelon rinds and pickled mangos.

"We have about 18 varieties of items we are pickling at the present time and we are always looking for more," continued Southerland, "We have gotten into about 5 different stores across the southeast and we are really hoping for this to grow even more over the next few years."