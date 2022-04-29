How a Triad woman creates hope from loss

Angel Haynes lost her 2-and-a-half-year-old son to a heart issue but decided to use his inspiration and their bedtime lullaby and create a business based on love.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Angel Haynes shows up for work before most of us get out of bed

Her coffee shop “Keep Smiling A Latte” is more than just a cute name. It’s a business with a backstory ..an inspiration to the people in this town.

“Kesson Steven Haynes was born on July 28, 2016, the love of my life. My little boy was born…”

“So he was born with a heart murmur. No issues…throughout his 2.5 years. Never a symptom. But unfortunately, he had an episode.”

“It was three days before Christmas… fell over. The worst thing that could happen as a parent is to lose your child.” (Maybe FTB in the middle?)

Angel was devastated and didn’t know what her next chapter would hold. But after lots of prayer, she left an 18-year career with the idea of a coffee shop and the power of giving back.

“Keep Smiling is inspired by him. The chorus of the Dionne Warwick song keep smiling, keep shining knowing you can always count on me. That was our lullaby that we sang to each other… it was his favorite song…he learned the chorus of that song.”

Kesson’s smile is all over the shop. Pictures everywhere of the soul continue to inspire.

And then there’s the bulletin board.

“What that is ..is that customers come in and they pay it forward by paying for a coffee and writing a word of encouragement on it, whatever is on their heart that day and they put it on the board. Then if someone’s going through a rough time they can take one of the post its and their coffee is paid for and they can take that encouraging note and keep it.”

“Some people don’t put one up or take one down. They are just reading the notes and they are crying. They’re just so touched to see the kindness people are paying forward.”

The people in town love this shop…and Angel and Jo. Because it’s not really about the coffee. It’s about kindness, love, taking care of people….. and a little boy whose spirit touches everyone.

“You never bounce back from a loss like that. I can’t say I’ve bounced back but what I can say is that I made a promise to my son to keep smiling.”

“Mommy’s not going to break her promise to her little boy and we’re going to keep smiling.”