How a Triad woman got herself into a "pickle"...on purpose.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is always inspiring when we discover someone who took their talents to the next level and became their own boss!
That's exactly what Lindsay Bisbee did.
"A family friend used to love my homemade pickles. So much so that I was making them by the dozen for him. So I decided to make this into a business," said Bisbee, "Next thing I know we were mass producing them and getting them into stores all over the Carolinas."
Bisbee says they went from about 20 stores in the first year to between 500 and 600 stores now.
"We got some great news the other day. We are being picked up by a national distributor and that could put Kyookz in the big leagues," continued Bisbee.
One of the secrets to her success was her previous employment.
"In my previous career, I was a chemist and a microbiologist. Now, I'm a mother to three great children in the beautiful state of North Carolina. So, it was only natural that I began experimenting with homemade recipes as my children grew. I dedicated myself to cutting unnecessary chemicals out of their food. And, in doing so, I created my own version of some of our favorite food brands that contained preservatives, dyes, additives, etc" continued Bisbee, "Kyookz was developed in 2015 after I received several requests for what is now Kyookz Classic Pickles. Since then, we’ve added on several other products to our portfolio. We have an all-natural line of refrigerated pickles and a shelf-stable variety. We currently offer 4 pickle varieties available in over 450 retail stores and several restaurant locations in the mid-Atlantic region thanks to the support of our local communities."