How a Triad woman got herself into a "pickle"...on purpose.

Lindsay Bisbee took a hobby and turned it into a profitable business.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is always inspiring when we discover someone who took their talents to the next level and became their own boss!

That's exactly what Lindsay Bisbee did.

"A family friend used to love my homemade pickles. So much so that I was making them by the dozen for him. So I decided to make this into a business," said Bisbee, "Next thing I know we were mass producing them and getting them into stores all over the Carolinas."

Bisbee says they went from about 20 stores in the first year to between 500 and 600 stores now.

"We got some great news the other day. We are being picked up by a national distributor and that could put Kyookz in the big leagues," continued Bisbee.

One of the secrets to her success was her previous employment.