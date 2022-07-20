How 'companion planting' can help your garden this summer

Certain plants can actually help each other when it comes to keeping them healthy especially if they are planted in close proximity.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — We love our gardens here in North Carolina but these days a lot of people are leaning toward a "no chemical" approach to raising our veggies. Adrienne Roethling with The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Gardens says something called "companion gardening" is the way to go.

"Companion planting is the practice of growing different plants together to benefit one another. One of the more well-known examples of companion planting is ‘the three sisters’ – corn, beans, and squash. How do these plants benefit each other? Corn provides a stalk for the beans to climb, beans provide nitrogen in the soil and support corn stalks in strong winds, and squash provides shade to keep soil moist and prevent weeds," said Roethling.

Companion planting is also useful in managing insects, as an alternative to chemicals. Aromatic herbs such as lavender or rosemary and flowers like marigolds can repel unwanted pests.

"This is why you often see tomatoes and marigolds planted together. Other flowering plants, such as nasturtiums, are used as ‘trap plants’. They sacrifice themselves by attracting unwanted insects away from vegetables. We spray horticultural oil on these trap plants every few days to rid them of the pests they have collected. Incorporating trap plants in the vegetable garden will result in healthier crops and increased production," continued Roethling.

They go on to say that an added bonus is that flowers bring pollinators and when it comes to gardening of any type, pollination is key. Consider adding companion plants to your vegetable garden. Not only will they work hard for you, they will also add beauty to your space.