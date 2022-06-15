How teens can enjoy a camp and do actual research at the same time

The Greensboro Science Center is holding an aquatic life program that will make sure your teen doesn't suffer brain-drain over the summer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If there's one thing parents don't want it is for their teen to suffer the dreaded "brain-drain" over the summer. Well, the Greensboro Science Center has just the thing.

"We invite rising 9-12th grade students interested in a career in ecology, biology, chemistry, and conservation to grab your waders and gloves as we explore our world and study the animals and water chemistry that tells us about our ecosystem’s healthiness," said VP of Conservation and Research Lindsey Zarecky, "Understanding water quality means understanding how water chemistry and biological specimens help us interpret the health of an ecosystem. Using scientific water chemistry techniques and various biological sampling methods including minnow traps, emergence traps, dip nets, and leaf litter kits we will study the biological and chemical makeup of our waterways."

From sampling sites at the GSC to sites across Piedmont, teens will take the techniques learned and apply them to a variety of habitats. Not only will participants gain knowledge of science and research techniques they can use in their science careers, but the data collected will also contribute to a long-term study of ecosystem health at the GSC.