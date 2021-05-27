How the Carolina Hurricanes help our local ice rinks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you are a Carolina Hurricanes fan then you know how exciting their overtime and double overtime wins have been. Well, all that excitement is trickling down to one Triad business.

"Ever since the Canes have been on their winning streak we have noticed more and more people coming back to the rink," said Katie Fortune of The Greensboro Ice House, "This is normally a time of year where we see a decline in numbers but we are growing in every way. From general skating to our local leagues and even with the little ones."