How the City of Winston-Salem entered a 'Final Four' of sorts

It's all because of a water tower with a beautiful painting on the side.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — If you've drive down Peters Creek Parkway anytime recently you've probably seen a beautiful painting on the side of a water tower. That painting is now in a national March Madness-style competition and it made it to the Final Four.

“I am very thrilled to have our Sides Road Otter Mural in the ELGL Knope Award Competition,” Daas said. “The large participation in voting from the community, which brought our water tank into the Final 4, really shows how much public art can make a positive, meaningful impact and serve as an example to encourage creative use for these types of municipal water facilities around the country.”

The colorful water tank is making waves in the nationwide March Madness bracket competition where anyone with an email address can help pick the winner. City of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities staff entered the Sides Road Water Tank, adorned with the indigenous American River Otter.

Winston-Salem was one of 85 nominees but has made it to the last 2 rounds. To vote in the Final 4 bracket hosted online by Engaging Local Government Leaders, visit elgl.org and click on the Winder, GA/Winston-Salem, NC matchup to read the descriptions. Then click the Vote! Vote! Vote! link, enter your info, and select Sides Road Water Tank.

This battle for the championship round ends at approximately noon on March 29.

Watch a time-lapse video of the otter mural painting process at youtu.be/P8yNR4gogGE.