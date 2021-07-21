How the pandemic lead to a Triad woman's successful heartfelt business

Luiza Holland says her charcuterie board business is an example of how something good comes out of everything.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wanderlust Boards was founded by Luiza Holland in August 2020 as a creative outlet during the pandemic. Traveling, experiencing different cultures, and trying new foods and flavors has always been her passion and once all passports were grounded, she saw it as an opportunity to share it with the community in the Triad.

"I had plenty of time to think about things. And the memory of my mom's wonderful dinner table and how tasty and beautiful it was led to me trying my hand at charcuterie. And it's worked out well," said Holland, "Although charcuterie is a major part of the business, Wanderlust Boards specializes in all things boards and prides itself on the variety offered while maintaining a high level of service and the freshest ingredients. We are here to help you wow your guests for any occasion you may be hosting - a date night, workshop or large grazing tables!"

You can check out her creations on her Instagram page or at Wanderlust Boards.com.