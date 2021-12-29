How this warm December affects the crops and bugs

We chat with a N.C. State Extension agent about what this means for our spring and summer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In case you hadn't noticed our weather for the month of December has been extremely warm. In fact, 22 of the days in December had above average highs while only 5 had below average temperatures. This begs the questions, how will the crops be affected and does this mean the bug population will be stronger this spring or summer?

"Luckily nature takes care of most of this for us," said NC State Extension Agent Ben Grandson, "The crops and plants have built in timers for what we call cooling hours. These are the hours that the temperature is at or a bit above freezing up to the 40s and all of the plants reach a threshold with regards to the number of hours at those temperatures and that will trigger them to bloom or open. Most of our plants have grown accustomed to the average number of cooling hours so they usually bloom on time."

But there are occasions when the warmth tricks them to open and then we are hit with a strong freeze. That can do some damage but it's rare in this part of the world.

As far as the bug population is concerned, most of us probably think that a warm snap in winter will mean more bugs this spring and summer but you would be wrong.