How to get prepped for new jobs coming to the Triad

Greensboro College has a new initiative that can have you in a good job in as little as three months.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College announced the launch of its new Center for Innovation and Workforce Development at Greensboro College initiative to help prepare individuals to advance and succeed in their careers while meeting the growing employer workforce demands in the Piedmont Triad area. The area, known for being one of the primary manufacturing and transportation hubs in the southeastern United States, is projected to grow 3.5% over the next five years and bring more than 50,000 jobs to the region over the next ten years. As part of the initiative, non-credit online certification programs will initially be offered in two growth sectors and occupations in the region including healthcare and information technology. In the coming months, other programs will be rolled out in additional growth areas including manufacturing, professional/technical, and supply chain and logistics.

“Greensboro College has been a part of the Piedmont Triad community for more than 180 years and is committed to the economic expansion happening today,” said Greensboro College President Lawrence D. Czarda, Ph.D. “The Center for Innovation and Workforce Development was created to deliver critical workforce programs to meet the needs of companies and individuals, looking to fill the skills gap for in-demand jobs, advance employee skills and competencies, and develop a high-performing talent pool. This is an exciting time for our region, and we are proud to provide educational value to the people who live and work here.”

The new Center for Innovation and Workforce Development at Greensboro will offer the following industry non-credit certifications online:

Healthcare:

• Medical Assistant

• Dental Assistant

• Pharmacy Technician Professional

• Phlebotomy Technician

• Patient Care Technician

• Sterile Processing Technician

• EKG Technician

• Health Unit Coordinator

• Healthcare Administrative Professional

• Physical Therapy Aide and Administration Specialist

• Healthcare IT Technician

Information Technology:

• Cyber Security

• Data Science

• Software Development

“We believe education is vital to the longevity and growth of a company from both an innovation focus and employee retention,” explained Suzanne M. Suddarth, Director of the Center for Innovation and Workforce Development at Greensboro College. “Our online programs provide employees with the latest information and skills, an easy-online interface, and a dedicated advisor to guide them through the process successfully.”