How to help kids find hope in a chaotic world

With the national protests, many kids might be feeling scared. Ways to help you kids focus on hope during uncertain times.

During these stressful times and national protests in our country, many kids might be feeling scared. Parents have an important role in helping their kids understand what's happening and also in comforting them. Even if you as a parent are feeling unsure, you can help your child find hope.

It's a painful time for many people. And during moments of unrest and uncertainty, you should grieve and process their pain. Even in pain, you should look for signs of hope. And we're seeing hopeful moments on the news of people coming together to try to heal. You can talk about what people are doing and through pain people are coming together to clean up cities. People are educating themselves about injustices. People are listening. No, it isn't perfect. It's about focusing on the progress.

If kids want to get involved then parents should talk to their kids and find out exactly what they're thinking. And as a family make decisions together. As an example, 9 year-old Kamryn Johnson made and sold bracelets and raised $36,000 to help families in Minnesota. Your child might want to help with clean up efforts or see impacted areas. They might want to write letters to share their feelings. Or, they might want to create art to reflect hope or how they're feeling.