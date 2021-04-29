How yoga can help kids with anxiety and families in general

Wrenn's Nest teaches kids and families yoga in Burlington.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Most of us know at least a tiny bit about yoga and how it benefits the mind and body but did you know how it can affect our kids?

Katie Page does.

"I work primarily with kids and families," says Katie Page of The Wrenn's Nest, "I've seen yoga do wonders for children with anxiety or ADHD. I had one mom who told me that her child was suffering from anxiety and couldn't sleep but saw a difference after only a few classes ."

Not only that but families can benefit as well.

"The yoga experience with the entire family is a bonding experience in addition to good exercise and relaxation techniques", says Page.