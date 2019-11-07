SHELBY, N.C. — Most of the time the wheels on the bus go round and round, but these are planted firmly in Shelby, North Carolina.

From beachfront bungalows to luxurious mansions, you can pay to stay just about anywhere through Airbnb. But have you ever thought about spending the night in a school bus?

Scott and Karen Moss bought their 1983 Ford school bus in the classifieds about six years ago. They quickly flipped it, cleaned it and furnished it into a lovely overnight oasis.

"The seats are gone, there's a bedroom in the back that's curtained off," Scott Moss said. "There's a futon, a TV and a refrigerator."

It's no beachfront, but the couple is OK with that, as are the hundreds — yes, hundreds — of visitors who have enjoyed a quiet night in the bus.

"We try to do a really good job of explaining the experience up front," Moss said.

That experience also includes your very own rooster alarm clock. As in actual roosters that live on the farm next to the bus. If the crowing is a little too early for you, there are earplugs available.

Moss says this time of year is the busiest for guests, so if you want to book a night in their bus, you'll need to reserve it months in advance. A night in the state's most interesting Airbnb will cost you around $55 most nights.

