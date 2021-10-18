Its called the "chicken stew drive-thru"

Mountain valley Hospice is using this drive-through lunch event to raise much needed funding.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — It is comfort food for the people who comfort us most during tough times. The Mountain Valley Hospice chicken stew drive-thru is just days away.

Proceeds from the event will be evenly split between Mountain Valley Hospice and the United Fund of Surry County. “The United Fund of Surry County is a long-time supporter of Mountain Valley Hospice and our mission. We are excited to host this event that will benefit both organizations,” said Sara Tavery, Senior Director of Philanthropy at Mountain Valley Hospice. “Mountain Valley Hospice will be applying our share of the proceeds specifically to the Woltz Hospice Home as well as our Charitable Care program for financially disadvantaged patients with little or no insurance.”

The Woltz Hospice Home was opened in 2009 by Mountain Valley Hospice and serves seriously ill patients with short-term care focused on symptom management when care needs are more intensive than can be provided at home.

The drive-thru chicken stew fundraiser is on Thursday, October 28 at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road in Dobson. The drive-thru will be open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Each quart of chicken stew purchase comes with a free ticket for entry into a drawing for one of three iPad giveaways.

The cost is $10 per quart of chicken stew and includes crackers, hot sauce, two desserts, and one free ticket for the iPad drawing. Cash, check and credit card payment accepted at time of purchase.