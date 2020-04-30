GREENSBORO, N.C. — A local artist's tribute to healthcare workers is on the move.

Jenna Rice is the artist behind a mural in High Point that features a nurse wearing a mask.

Jenna Rice

"I want them to know that we care and that we are rooting for them and that they are all our heroes in the battle we are fighting against the coronavirus," Rice said.

Her mural caught the eye of Maury Kennedy's team who was raising money to feed healthcare workers at Cone Health in Greensboro.

Rice's mural design was then used on the backs of t-shirts given those who donated to the feed the frontline campaign.

RELATED: 'They are the soldiers in this war' | Greensboro man raises money to feed 1,000 frontline Cone Health healthcare workers

Last week, Rice agreed to re-create the mural on a panel that would travel to different hospitals. But Greensboro developer Marty Kotis who planned to sponsor the project had another idea.

"He's like I have this really large box truck. We could paint on that and then parked out in front of the hospital," Rice said.

So with a spray can in hand she went to work. She finished display on the 24 by 7 feet truck in just three days with some slight changes from the original.

"I kind of wanted to challenge myself," Rice said. "I thought it would be really cool if I might be able to pull off a photo realism piece instead."

Those who donated to the feed the frontline campaign will then have their names written on the back of the truck.

The truck will serve as a mobile thank you card to healthcare workers since will be used to transport the donated meals.

"We want them to feel appreciated and loved for what they are doing for us," Rice said.

Rice said she plans to write an inspirational message on the top of the truck.

Local artist Raman Bhardwaj was commissioned to paint a different mural on the other side. It features superheroes fighting a virus.

Brutcher Photography

He said that's exactly what our real-life heroes are doing.

"The whole world is looking up for them for saving the world. And when they are going through dark times, I think this is going to really brighten their day," Bhardwaj said.

RELATED: Free masks handed out in a matter of hours in Greensboro

RELATED: Triad textile and apparel firms teaming up to make PPE

RELATED: Triad family writing messages of love, hope, hygiene on sidewalks

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775