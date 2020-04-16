GREENSBORO, N.C. — For decades Jeri Rowe wrote incredible artiles for the Greensboro News and Record. A prolific feature writer there are few that can match his level of storytelling. On the flip side was Jerry Wolford. A photographer that could capture that one moment better than most ever do.

They have both moved into other careers but that fire inside them to capture a moment and expand on the deeper meaning still remains.

And that is never more evident than in a video project they recently released. They say its simply stating in a dramatic fashion what we all know about our part of the world. That the Triad is resilient and determined and most of all.... caring.

They are a treasure to our area.

You can see that video here. And its worth a share on Facebook or whatever social platform you prefer.