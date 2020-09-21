Finding a job in the Triad and getting freebies to boot!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The struggles for the unemployed are made even worse with the pandemic. But The Career Center of The Southeast has an answer.
"This is nothing more than a way to help people find that perfect job but give them a little boost with a random giveaway or two," said director Kim Harris, "We wanted to give back to the community that has supported us throughout our short 5-year run."
The drive-through event will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum this Thursday.
"It's a simple concept. You just drive-thru the line and pop your trunk. We will put some job resources in there and every few cars will get a random giveaway of a variety of items. It's just our way to say thank you and help further the job search for those affected by the pandemic," said Harris.
The Career Center for The Southeast is asking that you register for the event if possible. You can do that on their website.