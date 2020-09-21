Finding a job in the Triad and getting freebies to boot!

A drive-thru event hosted by the Career Center of The Southeast provides a COVID-friendly way to find your next job.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The struggles for the unemployed are made even worse with the pandemic. But The Career Center of The Southeast has an answer.

"This is nothing more than a way to help people find that perfect job but give them a little boost with a random giveaway or two," said director Kim Harris, "We wanted to give back to the community that has supported us throughout our short 5-year run."

The drive-through event will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum this Thursday.

"It's a simple concept. You just drive-thru the line and pop your trunk. We will put some job resources in there and every few cars will get a random giveaway of a variety of items. It's just our way to say thank you and help further the job search for those affected by the pandemic," said Harris.