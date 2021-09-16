Kannapolis native to spend 3 days in space as part of all-civilian SpaceX crew

Kannapolis native, Chris Sembroski, will now spend three days in space with his all-civilian SpaceX Inspiration4 crew.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis native Chris Sembroski was part of the four-person Inspiration4 crew that officially became the first team without professional astronauts to reach space aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon ship.

The crew, who spent months training for this exact moment will spend three days in space after the successful launch Wednesday evening.

SpaceX’s recycled rocket soared Wednesday night from the same Kennedy Space Center pad used by the company’s three previous astronaut flights for NASA. But this time, the Dragon capsule aimed for an unusually high orbit, 100 miles higher than the International Space Station.

Best wishes to Kannapolis native Chris Sembroski who is part of the all-civilian SpaceX Inspiration4 crew. The crew will... Posted by City of Kannapolis - Community News on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Contributing information from the Associated Press.

