A social distanced Triad sightseeing tour

The City of Burlington has the perfect way to get back to nature safely.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — These days finding something relaxing is not only good for us it is a necessity! The Burlington parks and recreation department came up with a perfect way to get back-to-nature safely during the pandemic....and it's relaxing as well.

Melissa Hoosh of the parks and recreation department said it was something we all needed. "We just put our heads together and decided that a guided tour of a group of people in kayaks 6 feet apart is not only calming but safe. People are tired of being inside and they want a break but still feel like they're a part of a group event,"

The department allows people to bring their own kayaks but they also have a few for rent. After a quick lesson or two, you head out and follow the guide along MacIntosh Lake.